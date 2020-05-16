Senator Murphy on reopening parts of CT: “We don’t have enough tests.”

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — U.S. Senator Chris Murphy has expressed his concerns to News 8 about Connecticut starting phase 1 of reopening the state on May 20.

The Senator’s main concern is about the lack of widespread coronavirus testing. He pointed to the Staywell Health Center in Waterbury as an example; they’re only offering coronavirus testing on Fridays at this time.

“The problem is we don’t have enough tests. We still are not getting enough tests from the federal government in order to be open here in Waterbury every day,” Senator Murphy said.

“I think we’ve seen a really positive trajectory in terms of positive rates in hospitalizations,” Murphy said. “It’s time for us to slowly begin turning the lights back on in our economy. But people have to be patient because if we do see a spike in a particular part of the state or statewide, we might have to pull back a little bit. But, I think it’s important now to try and test and see if these downward trajectories are real.”

The senator also said we should not let our guards down and we should continue to wear face masks. If we don’t, he says he fears a second wave of the virus.