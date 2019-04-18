Senator Murphy tours Hammonasset Meigs Point Nature Center

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) - A special visitor at the Meigs Point Nature Center in Madison on Thursday.

Senator Chris Murphy toured the facility at Hammonasset Beach State Park.

He learned about the environmental conservation efforts going on there. The senator also discussed environmental issues impacting the shoreline.

Senator Murphy said, "Connecticut's economy is right along the shoreline. If seas rise and we have no plan either from a local or national perspective to combat climate change, Connecticut's economy will be ruined."

The nature center works to protect and preserve the environment through education.

It's home to turtles, snakes, crabs, fish and other animals and uses them to teach about species and habitats.