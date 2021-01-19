Senior living facility in Branford remembers those who lost their lives to COVID-19

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — In Connecticut, a senior living facility in the town of Branford is remembering those who lost their battles with the coronavirus.

Residents and caretakers at the senior living facility stood under a gazebo Tuesday night and lit candles remembering other residents who died from COVID-19. They highlighted photos and read off their names.

Nursing Director Theresa Heier says the residents who passed on filled their days with joy. They offered advice, shared stories and connected on another level.

Heier says this was a great way to have their other residents remember their friends after not being able to say goodbye in person.

“They would’ve gone to the funerals pre-COVID. If somebody passed, we would have our van take anybody who wanted to go to the funerals and participate in that because they lost their friend. I think this is very special to them to finally have a moment where they can remember and memorialize them,” Heier explains.

The director of music at Trinity Church rang the lowest bell of the twelve trinity bells 400 times Tuesday to celebrate those who died from COVID. The director says he wanted it to go along with the larger event at the nation’s capitol.