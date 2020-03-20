Senior shoppers line up for day 2 of limited Stop & Shop store hours

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Day two of Stop & Shop stores offering seniors-only hours first thing in the morning. On Thursday, the initiative took off to a rocky start in many stores.

It seemed like a good idea. Let only people aged 60 and up in to the stores for the first hour and a half of the day. It was very popular. Too popular, in fact.

As the doors opened in Hamden, about 100 people were lined up to get in. At first it was pretty orderly. Everyone had a cart, and that forced about six feet in between shoppers. But once inside, people were passing each other in the aisles, and then standing right next to each other in long lines to check out. The whole idea of social distancing went right out the window.

Here’s how one shopper described it yesterday:

“What you saw was hordes of people buying things but then they couldn’t get out.” Nancy Alderman, Environment and Human Health President

Not without standing too close to one another, at least. I asked Stop & Shop for a statement about what happened, and the answer was a reminder to shoppers that they need to do their own social distancing in the store. In other words, it’s going to be up to the shoppers themselves to be safe and stay as far apart as possible in those lines.

Now another complaint was that the stores were not properly stocked. We saw people buying toilet paper, so there was at least some of that. Many of the complaints were about a lack of meat on the shelves. Stop and Shop responded that they are constantly restocking all through the day as supplies come in.

Maybe those crowds were just out there for the first day of the new hours. We will see when the doors open again in about half an hour. Those hours for people ahead 60 and up are 6 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. every day.