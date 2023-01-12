NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 54-year-old man was taken into custody Thursday in New Haven in connection to a bank robbery that happened in October, according to police, in what is now his 47th arrest.

Authorities said Vincent Jones robbed the TD Bank, located at 1643 Post Rd. in Fairfield., on Oct. 10. Police have not provided additional details about the robbery.

He has been charged with second-degree robbery and fifth-degree larceny. Jones is a convicted felony who has previously been arrested for robbery, burglary, larceny and drug charges.

He was charged in 2018 after prosecutors said that he robbed the Webster Bank in Orange, a Bank of America in Milford and attempted to rob the KeyBank in East Haven.

Jones is being held on a $150,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.