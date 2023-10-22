WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Serious injuries were reported in a crash involving a tractor-trailer and another vehicle that shut down Interstate 91 South in Wethersfield Sunday morning.

Troopers responded to the scene between Exits 25S and 25N just before 5 a.m. for the report of a crash.

Serious injuries were reported, and two people were taken to the hospital, according to state police.

Interstate 91 South remains closed between Exit 25S and 25N. The Exit 26 entrance ramp to I-91 South is also closed. No word on when the area will reopen, and drivers should use alternate routes.

View News 8’s Live Traffic Map.