NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Serious injuries have been reported after a crash on I-95 Tuesday morning in New Haven.

State police said the crash occurred on I-94 Southbound in New Haven in the area of Exit 46. State police told News 8 that a tractor-tractor driver crashed and while getting out of his vehicle was struck by another tractor-trailer.

Cars are getting by in the left lane, but there is no ETA as to when the rest of the lanes will reopen. Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes and to expect traffic delays in the area.

