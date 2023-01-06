NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his forties was fatally shot at the New Haven Inn located at 100 Pond Lily Avenue on Friday night.

Police responded to a shot spotter alert just before 8 p.m. and found one victim at the scene. Police said victim the victim suffered severe injuries from the shooting was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police believe this was a targeted shooting and are very concerned about the violence in the city.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker and the city’s police chief Karl Jacobson held a press conference to discuss the fatal shooting Friday night.

There is no word on any arrests or suspects as of this time.

Police are urging anyone with information on the shooting to contact the New Haven Police Department’s Investigative Services Division by calling 203-946-6304 or by texting 274637 (CRIMES). Information can remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.