GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Serious physical injuries have been reported after a car versus motorcycle crash in Guilford, according to police.

Police said the crash happened at the intersection of Route 77 (Durham Road) and Flat Meadow Road on Monday.

The roadway will remain closed while police investigate the cause of the crash.

Police are asking drivers to use alternate routes to avoid the area including Little Meadow Road or Long Hill Road until further notice.

