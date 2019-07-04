Seven mosquitoes in CT tested positive for Jamestown Canyon Virus

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Researchers at the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station in New Haven say they have discovered at least seven mosquitoes in the state carrying the Jamestown Canyon Virus.

This week, they tested more than 16,000 bugs and found the affected mosquitoes in North Stonington, West Haven and Westport.

Like the more well-known West Nile Virus, Jamestown Canyon causes flu-like symptoms.

None of the other mosquitoes caught tested positive for West Nile or EEE.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.