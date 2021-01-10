Several displaced after house fire on Wolcott Street in Waterbury

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire officials are investigating after a house fire on Wolcott Street Sunday night.

Waterbury’s fire chief tells News 8, the call came in around 8:30-9 p.m. and says the home appears to be a halfway house with about 12 apartments.

According to the chief, when firefighters arrived there was heavy fire from the front porch and rooms, which quickly progressed down the first floor and up to the second.

All residents were able to get out of the home safely. Fire crews did an additional search of the home to make sure everyone got out safely.

“Crews did a great job for the amount of fire we had; crews did a great stop,” the chief said.

Waterbury’s fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

The Red Cross is assisting those displaced by the fire.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Several displaced after house fire on Wolcott Street in Waterbury

News /

Man taken into custody after stabbing 19-year-old cashier at Walmart in Waterbury

News /

Two people found dead in New Haven home, PD investigating

News /

Wallingford PD searching for suspect involved in hit-and-run with ambulance Saturday night

News /

Madison police investigating armed robbery at People's United Bank inside Stop & Shop

News /

New Haven celebrates Three Kings Day with gift distribution

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss