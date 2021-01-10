Several displaced after house fire on Wolcott Street in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire officials are investigating after a house fire on Wolcott Street Sunday night.

Waterbury’s fire chief tells News 8, the call came in around 8:30-9 p.m. and says the home appears to be a halfway house with about 12 apartments.

According to the chief, when firefighters arrived there was heavy fire from the front porch and rooms, which quickly progressed down the first floor and up to the second.

All residents were able to get out of the home safely. Fire crews did an additional search of the home to make sure everyone got out safely.

“Crews did a great job for the amount of fire we had; crews did a great stop,” the chief said.

Waterbury’s fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

The Red Cross is assisting those displaced by the fire.