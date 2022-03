WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hamden Fire Department was among several departments that responded to a hazmat situation in Wallingford Thursday night.

It happened at a manufacturing facility on South Cherry Street.

There were no injuries, according to the fire department.

DEEP also responded to the scene.

There is no word yet on what caused the hazmat response.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.