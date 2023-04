MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Several people were hospitalized following a fire on Colony Street in Meriden Thursday morning.

According to fire officials, the blaze broke out just after 1 a.m. with heavy smoke in the second floor and flames on the top floor.

Several people in the home were taken to local hospitals, police said. No firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

