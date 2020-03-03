1  of  2
Police apprehend man accused of hit-and-run that left 2 judicial marshals injured

 

Several injuries following multi-vehicle collision in East Haven

New Haven

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — First responders and East Haven school officials are on the scene of a crash involving a school bus, a tractor-trailer, and a car on Hemingway Ave. Tuesday morning.

Officials say seven middle-school-aged students are being transported to the hospital for minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say both the car operator and the tractor-trailer operator have not reported any injuries.

Photo: East Haven Fire department

Hemingway Avenue is closed between Edward and Tyler Street.

The incident happened at around 7:40 a.m. Tuesday.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.

