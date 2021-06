NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Several lanes are closed on Interstate 95 northbound as State Police investigate a tractor-trailer versus motor vehicle crash Saturday morning.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation reported that the three right lanes are closed between Exits 47 and 48.

Officials tell News 8 the crash happened shortly after midnight. There is no word on injuries.

Stay with WTNH.com and the News 8 app as more information becomes available.