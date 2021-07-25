Several people transported to hospital following boat crash in Milford

New Haven
Posted:

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Several people were transported to the hospital following a boat crash Saturday night.

At approximately 9:30 p.m. Stratford police received a call regarding a boat that struck the break wall in Milford.

Marine 1 responded to the scene and identified 8 people, and one dog on board. Officials say that multiple people had head and neck injuries.

Milford and Stratford’s fire responded to the scene to assist. Authorities say all injured parties were transported to an area hospital.

Marine 1 transported the occupants, and dog to shore. Sea Tow responded for an emergency tow to Stratford Safe Harbor for an emergency haul-out, according to police.

