ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — A recent economic investment in Naugatuck Valley due to state and federal dollars appears to be paying off.

Members of the Democratic Party gathered outside one of the many projects under development. Workforce development, manufacturing, and brownfield remediation are just some of the projects changing lives and the landscape of the valley.

The work to find employees for these jobs is being done through the state’s career connect program.

Over the last three years, workforce development has been a top priority.

“We have now taken over $110 million to compete in the 21st century,” said Sean Scanlon, the state Democratic Party’s candidate for state comptroller.



