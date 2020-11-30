One man dead after motorcycle crash in Ansonia, several roads closed in the area

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Several roads in Ansonia are closed Sunday night following a fatal motorcycle crash.

Around 7 p.m., Ansonia Police received a call about a person laying in the road at the intersection of East Main, Main, North Main, and State streets.

On the scene, officers found a male seriously injured. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

A short distance away on North Main Street a motorcycle with heavy damage was located on its side.

Video footage confirmed the male in the road was the motorcycle rider and the accident only involved him.

His name will be released pending positive identification and notification of next of kin.

The following roads are closed for the investigation: North Main Street from Fourth Street to Main Street, Main Street from Maple Street to State Street, State Street from North Cliff Street to Main Street, and East Main Street from Kingston Drive to North Main Street. All traffic should avoid the area until further notice.

Police are asking anyone with information to please contact 203-735-1885. Tips can be left anonymously through TIP 411 at the link: https://www.tip411.com/tips/new?alert_group_id=21553

