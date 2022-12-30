ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — A car was hit by gunfire and several rounds went into local businesses during a shooting in Ansonia on Grove Street Thursday night, police said.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired on Bridge Street between West Main Street and Main Street just before 3:30 p.m. While police said the shooting involved two people, it doesn’t appear that anyone was hit.

One car was struck by bullets, and several rounds went into local businesses, police said.

The suspects all fled the location.

Police said the scene was closed for several hours during the investigation, and numerous items were seized in the area as evidence.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact Ansonia police at (203) 735-1885 or leave an anonymous tip here.

