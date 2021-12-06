Several schools in New Haven County in lockdown

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Wilbur Cross High School in New Haven and Eli Whitney Technical High School in Hamden are currently in lockdown due to a threat.

New Haven police said officers are on scene and investigating the threat at Wilbur Cross High School. According to school officials, there was a report of a possible gun inside the building.

In Hamden, officials at Eli Whitney said they were made aware of a threat referencing a weapon via social media. The school was placed on immediate lockdown, and the building is currently being safely emptied. Students and staff are being sent home for the day.

This follows threats at Hamden High School that closed the school on Monday and Tuesday.

RELATED: Hamden High School closed until Wednesday due to another threat

Norwich Free Academy in Norwich was also placed into lockdown on Monday due to a threat.

There is no word on if the threats at any of the schools are related.

No additional information has been released at this time.

Stay tuned to News 8 for updates on this story.