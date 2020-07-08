Several shoreline beaches closed due to sewage leak into LI Sound

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Beaches and shellfishing areas in several shoreline towns are closed Wednesday due to a sewage leak.

News 8 has learned that approximately 2 million gallons of raw sewage leaked into the Mill River and in turn, into Long Island Sound.

All beaches, public and private, and shellfishing areas in East Haven, Branford, West Haven and New Haven are now closed until further notice.

Branford officials say that they expect the closure to last for the next 2-3 days depending on water quality testing.