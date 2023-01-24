WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A sewage break has closed down Chestnut Street in West Haven Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, according to officials.

The sanitary sewer force main break has affected the Cove River and Oyster River pumping stations in the area of Chestnut Street and Savin Avenue.

The neighborhoods affected by the sewage break include Beatrice, Jessie, Painter and Michael drives as well as Ida and Michael lanes.

If sewage enters your home you are asked to call the West Haven Pollution Control Plant immediately at 203-937-3637.

Crews will be working throughout the night to fix the break.