GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A sewage truck rollover crash and spill closed the intersection of Route 80 and Route 77 in Guilford Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.

Police are diverting traffic around Route 80 and Route 77 while officials clear the scene.

Police responded to the scene of the crash at 3:45 p.m. and saw a tanker truck rolled over. Police said the tanker truck was carrying 6,000 gallons of raw sewage and the crash caused a minor spill.

Officials are actively working to pump the remaining sewage out and trying to contain it before it reaches the nearby West River.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is on scene assessing the spill along with the local health department, officials said. An environmental contractor will pick up the remaining sewage.

There were no injuries reported in the crash, according to police.