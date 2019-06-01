Sex offender arrested by Hamden police

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) - A sex offender is under arrest after he failed to register his status with authorities.

Hamden police had a warrant out for 53-year-old Alan Zanavich of Waterbury. He was in Waterbury police custody when he was arrested by Hamden police Thursday.

Zanavich is facing 4 counts of failure to register as a sex offender.

He's being held on a $50,000 bond and will appear in Meriden court on June 11.

