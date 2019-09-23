Sexual assault charges dropped against Rabbi Greer

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Sexual assault charges have been dropped against New Haven Rabbi Daniel Greer, according to the New Haven Register.

The paper says the defense asked for the charges to be dropped Monday, citing a statute of limitations.

The judge agreed.

The 79-year-old is still charged with Risk of Injury to a Child.

The alleged victim says Greer sexually assaulted him when he attended the Yeshiva of New Haven School from 2001-2005.