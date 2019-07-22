Seymour assistant principal to keep job after DUI arrest

SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH) — A high school assistant principal in Seymour will keep his job after a DUI arrest last December.

The Seymour Board of Education voted to allow 44-year-old Paul Lucke to return to work, according to the Republican American.

He recently completed a 20-day suspension handed down by the school board. Lucke’s attorney says his client’s poor decision in no way defines him as a leader and mentor.

