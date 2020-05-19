Seymour Farmers Market opens amid pandemic

SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH) — The Seymour Farmers Market has been going strong for 25 years. But, this is no ordinary year.

With the coronavirus pandemic, the market had to take special steps to limit the possibilities of customers and vendors spreading COVID-19. That means masks for everyone there, social distancing signs on stands, markings on the ground and plastic barriers in between customers in line and the produce on the tables.

“We had to prove that we were capable of handling the COVID-19 requirements, and I think we did that,” said Market Master, Alexis Gazy.

Gazy told News 8 farmers markets are allowed to open across the state because of an Executive Order by Governor Ned Lamont. He declared farmer’s markets as essential instead of being “outdoor events.”

“People need food, people need to eat; farmers need income to pay their bills,” Gazy said.

News 8 caught up with one vendor who said he and his family business — Beldotti Bakeries out of Stamford — have been a part of the farmer’s market for more than 20 years. They said they count on the farmers market tremendously but now more than ever before because their main business in Stamford has been shut down for weeks because of the pandemic.

The opening of the farmer’s market gave them an opportunity to finally make some dough.

“So far, so good,” said Jiovanni Castano, whose family owns the business. “Thank God.”

Loyal customers told News 8 they felt compelled to shop on the first day and they felt safe with all of the safety protocols in place.

“In light of everything going on right now, it was more important for me to come out today — the first day they’re open — to show support to everyone that is selling goods here and to support local businesses,” said Seymour resident, Lisa Dadio.

Gazy told News 8 opening day was a successful one. Customers bought a lot of green vegetables and farmers were able to make some green too. Beldotti Bakeries was happy with the bread they made too.

The Seymour Farmers Market is open Tuesdays from noon to 6 p.m. It’s on Pine Street next to the Seymour Congregational Church. You can find the farmer’s market closest to you online.