MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Seymour man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a person on Saturday at a café in Milford, according to police.

Police said the victim was at the Stonebridge Café with friends when they were allegedly punched in the face in an unprovoked attack by 25-year-old Samuel Deangelis of Seymour.



Police said the victim was defenseless and blindsided in the attack. The victim sustained serious and significant injuries from the alleged assault, according to authorities.

Deangelis was charged with second-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace. He was released from police custody on a promise to appear in Milford Superior Court on Oct. 3.