SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH) — A Seymour man was sentenced to six years in prison after committing a string of 11 robberies of convenience stores and smoke shops throughout the northeast, according to the United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

Steven Galarza, 25, committed all 11 robberies between Feb. 27 and March 22 in Connecticut, New York and New Hampshire.

Galarza used fake guns and robbed various stores, stealing cash, cigarettes and other items.

He was arrested on April 19, 2022.