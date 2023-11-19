SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH) — A Seymour officer is being praised by his department for stopping and arresting an alleged intoxicated driver — and then arresting a second who almost hit him.

Officer Ismael Herrera stopped a wrong-way driver at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday when the vehicle was on Route 67 and then tried going the wrong way onto an exit ramp, according to police. The officer then stopped the vehicle before it was able to go the wrong-way.

Because of Herrera, “a tragedy was definitely averted,” according to an announcement from the Seymour Police Department.

Shannon Carballo, 43, of Naugatuck, was charged with driving the wrong way and driving under the influence. He was released on a $500 bond.

Then, as Herrera was taking Carballo to the police department for testing, his cruiser was almost hit by a driver on Route 67 who didn’t have their headlights turned on, according to authorities.

After he stopped the other vehicle, the driver, 55-year-old Barbara Minopoli, of Seymour, was charged with failure to drive with headlights on and driving under the influence. She has also been released on a $500 bond.