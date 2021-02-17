Seymour PD: Driver intentionally drove vehicle, son into Lake Housatonic in deadly crash

(WTNH) — Seymour police has concluded its investigation of a deadly vehicle crash at Lake Housatonic along Roosevelt Drive (Rt. 34) in July 2020. Police said the incident was a homicide/suicide.

Police said on July 31, 2020, Monroe residents Connie Crowell, 54, and her son, John Crowell, 22, drowned when their vehicle went into the lake.

The police investigation revealed that a boater saw the vehicle go into the water and went to assist them. Connie refused to acknowledge or accept the boater’s many attempts to help rescue them, according to police. Investigators conclude Connie intentionally drove her vehicle into the lake.

Fire crews, police, and multiple dive teams were called to the scene that day to help recover the submerged vehicle, found 75 feet away from shore.