(WTNH) — We have a big shout out this morning for one of our own!

Long time News 8 employee Tom Sgro and his two brothers are being inducted on Thurday into the 2019 New Haven Gridiron Club Hall of Fame.

Vinny, Peter and Tom all played football for the West Haven High School Blue Devils for four years. They all attended the University of Pennsylvania.

Congratulations to all the Sgro brothers.