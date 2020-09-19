‘She devoted her life to justice’: Former student of Ruth Bader Ginsburg reflects on having her as a mentor

 

New Haven
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A former student of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is now teaching law at Quinnipiac University.

Marilyn Ford said Ginsburg, who died Friday, was her mentor and a great person.

“She was just a wonderful woman,” she said. “She was a marvelous law professor, but she was an even greater person.”

Ford said she always made time to teach and talk.

“She just took the time. She always took the time to talk to you.”

Ford, like others, said she was a force America needed.

“Until the day that she died today, we know that she was fighting for righteous causes, and people should remember that. She devoted her life to justice, to equality and to doing the right thing.”

PHOTOS: Remembering Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Ford first met Ginsburg when she was a student at the University of Iowa College of Law and really she made such an impact on her.

She even transferred to Rutgers.in order to spend more time learning under Ginsburg.

