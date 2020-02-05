‘She was a nice lady’: 60-year-old woman killed in Waterbury fire

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Yazmin Vega spent the day worried about her dad.

“My dad is a wreck right now,” she said.

Vega’s father lives right next door to a condo unit that caught fire early Wednesday morning at 32 Manville St. She said he’s the person who called 911 to alert the authorities.

Police, fire, and EMT crews all responded. A short time later, crews pulled out a woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Police originally thought she was 61 but they later said she was 60.

Vega said she would often see the woman while visiting her father.

“She would just randomly knock on my dad’s door, deliver candy that she made homemade,” Vega said. “She was a nice lady.”

As of the filing of this report, police have not officially released her name. But, her landlord told News 8 she had lived there for four years. He also said that she and her boyfriend had a volatile relationship and were in the process of being evicted.

“They were being evicted but not for non-payment,” said Chris Champagne. “We had a few words here and there and I think it was in the best decision that we were asking her to move out. She was back and forth with it. I got a text yesterday afternoon; she said ‘Thank you for letting her stay until the end of the month.’ She was going to try to get all of her stuff out by the end of the month and between her and her boyfriend — she said her boyfriend was sick — thank you for giving her a month or two to get out, which we were going to do. And the next thing I know I got a call at 7 o’clock this morning that the place was on fire and that she may have been deceased.”

At this point, police are not saying how the fire started or where it started inside the woman’s condo unit.

“It’s too early in the investigation,” said Lt. David Silverio, of the Waterbury Police Department. “The investigators will leave no stone unturned.”

As people wait for answers, Vega is grateful the flames didn’t reach her dad.

“Just the thought of losing him,” she said. “That’s a scary thought.”

She said she’s keeping the family of her father’s neighbor in her prayers.

“My condolences to her family,” she said.