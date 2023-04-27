WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A high school student in Waterbury was arrested for possession of a firearm in his backpack on Thursday, police said.

Waterbury police responded to a complaint of a student possessing a weapon at Crosby High School at 9:30 a.m. CHS and Wallace Middle School immediately sheltered in place.

The student was identified as 18-year-old LaShawn Nance, and police located a .22 caliber firearm in his book bag.

Nance was placed under arrest and charged with criminal possession of a pistol or revolver, possession of a weapon on school grounds, carrying a pistol without a permit, theft of a firearm, risk of injury to a minor, and breach of peace in the second degree.

No bond has been set at this time.

The shelter-in-place has since been lifted.

Waterbury police is working with Waterbury Public Schools to investigate this incident.

