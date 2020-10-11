Shelton holds annual Columbus Day parade

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Cities and towns across Connecticut have taken down statues honoring Christopher Columbus this year, but one city says it’s moving forward with its annual Columbus Day parade.

The City of Shelton sponsored Sunday’s parade.

It ‘stepped off’ on Howe Avenue near Wooster Street at 12:30 p.m., finishing at Cornell Street.

Mayor Mark Lauretti told News 8, “We need to celebrate our diversity and our respected ethnicities and this is just another example of that. I think what we see in 2020 – despite what’s been happening around the country – people are more accepting of other people. But, I think an open dialogue creates a better environment for all of us, and I think that’s what this is really all about.”

Residents attending the parade were asked to social distance and wear a mask.