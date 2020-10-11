Shelton holds annual Columbus Day parade

New Haven

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Cities and towns across Connecticut have taken down statues honoring Christopher Columbus this year, but one city says it’s moving forward with its annual Columbus Day parade.

The City of Shelton sponsored Sunday’s parade.

It ‘stepped off’ on Howe Avenue near Wooster Street at 12:30 p.m., finishing at Cornell Street.

Mayor Mark Lauretti told News 8, “We need to celebrate our diversity and our respected ethnicities and this is just another example of that. I think what we see in 2020 – despite what’s been happening around the country – people are more accepting of other people. But, I think an open dialogue creates a better environment for all of us, and I think that’s what this is really all about.”

Residents attending the parade were asked to social distance and wear a mask.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

City of Shelton holds annual Columbus Day Parade

News /

Ansonia Webster Hose ladder co.#3 bell

News /

Ansonia firefighter memorial bell rings once again at Webster Hose Memorial Park

News /

Car loses control, erupts in flames on I-91 in Wallingford, one dead

News /

Friday Night Lights back in Meriden as high school athletes play in non-school league

News /

Waterbury mayor tests positive for COVID-19

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss