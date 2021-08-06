Shelton police make arrest in armed carjacking

New Haven
Posted: / Updated:

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Shelton police have made an arrest in an armed carjacking that look place in June.

On June 30, police learned that a man listed his car for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

The suspect, identified as 21-year-old Davon Brown, showed interest in the listing. When Brown arrived to look at the car, the victim said he showed a gun, then Brown pushed him to the ground.

Brown then stole the car along with the keys and title to the car.

Shelton police were able to identify Brown through his Facebook profile.

On August 6, Shelton police arrested Brown and charged him with first-degree robbery and third-degree larceny. He was held on a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Waterbury seeing rise in people getting vaccinated amidst Delta variant concerns

News /

Cheshire car owner speaks out after almost being killed by suspected car thieves

News /

U.S. Rep. DeLauro endorses Mayor Elicker for second term in New Haven

News /

CDC: New Haven County classified as first in CT with high COVID community transmission

News /

Orange Volunteer Fireman's Carnival has food, fun, and vaccines

News /

McDonald’s in New Haven hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss