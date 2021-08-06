Shelton police make arrest in armed carjacking

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Shelton police have made an arrest in an armed carjacking that look place in June.

On June 30, police learned that a man listed his car for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

The suspect, identified as 21-year-old Davon Brown, showed interest in the listing. When Brown arrived to look at the car, the victim said he showed a gun, then Brown pushed him to the ground.

Brown then stole the car along with the keys and title to the car.

Shelton police were able to identify Brown through his Facebook profile.

On August 6, Shelton police arrested Brown and charged him with first-degree robbery and third-degree larceny. He was held on a $50,000 bond.