MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden police have released an announcement stating that active shooter/shooting reports at the Midstate Medical Center Friday morning are false.

Police said they want to assure the public that there have been no investigations into any active shooting situation at the medical center.

Hospital representatives are working with police and are searching to find out where the false allegations came from.

