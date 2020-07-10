Arrest made in Maryland in connection to New Haven homicide

New Haven

by: WTNH Staff

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An arrest has been made Friday in the homicide of a New Haven man who was shot and killed earlier this month.

New Haven police say that on July 10, there was shooting at the intersection of Rosette and Wilson streets in the Hill neighborhood.

According to New Haven police, the victim, 36-year-old Ricky Newton of New Haven, was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced deceased.

On Friday, Maryland State Police apprehended the suspect, 44-year-old Rashad Ali Hardy, of West Haven, in the town of Princess Anne, Maryland.

New Haven Police say they have an extraditable murder warrant for Hardy’s arrest.

The homicide remains under investigation. Anyone who may have information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6304.

