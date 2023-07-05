NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police were on scene conducting a shooting investigation Wednesday night at Union Station in New Haven.

Police said that one person was taken to the hospital after being shot on an MTA train coming from New York City.

New Haven police are looking for two male suspects. Their descriptions were not immediately available.

News 8’s Ann Nyberg described what she saw from the scene outside Union Station. Watch her interview with Rich Coppola in the player below.

State police were also involved in the investigation, with personnel at the scene. Multiple police vehicles were at the scene, as of 9:25 p.m. People who were waiting inside the train station were told to leave.

This is a developing situation and more information will be added as it is made available.