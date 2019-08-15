Shooting victim identified, manhunt continues

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police continue to hunt for the Monday’s New Haven shooter, Captain Anthony Duff of NHPD continues to recover, and News 8 learned on Wednesday a crucial piece of information- the name of the man who was shot and killed when this all happened Monday night.

The gunman opened fire near the corner of Dixwell Avenue and Henry Street. Captain Anthony Duff, the police department spokesman, was off duty and happened to be driving by. He got out of his car and tried to stop the shooting, but he ended up getting hit with multiple bullets himself.

Before backup arrived, the shooter took off running west in the direction of Townsend Street. It took police some time to identify the man who was shot and killed, but we now know he was 46-year-old Troy Clark of West Haven.

His family got suspicious when he did not show up for a medical appointment. His sister did not want to be identified, but she did speak to News 8 on Wednesday and said Clark was under a nurse’s care because he had a heart attack and a stroke.

That shooter is still on the run from police. The one piece of good news is that Captain Duff continues to recover from his multiple gunshot wounds and is expected to be fine.

The victim’s sister thanked Captain Duff for not letting Troy Clark die on the street by himself. Police officials recognized the responding officers at a press conference on Wednesday. They used two tourniquets to help control the captain’s bleeding.

