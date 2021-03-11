‘Shop big, shop small, Milford has it all’: Video highlighting Milford’s local businesses goes viral

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A video about the City of Milford has gone viral. It includes the mayor and those who are working to keep their businesses afloat.

In the video, you’ll probably see many familiar faces if you’re from the area including the town’s mayor. The video has garnered 30,000 views and almost 500 shares on social media. It was created to support local businesses in the town of Milford amid the pandemic. It’s also a way to say thank you.

The video is titled “Shop Big, Shop Small, Milford Has It All.” It features dozens of local businesses sharing what makes them special.

Residents tell News 8 Milford businesses need the support.

“That’s their livelihood and if nobody comes they won’t be here,” one resident told News 8.

Steve Schongar, another Milford resident said, “I would love to see some streets closed down so that restaurants can expand their business outside into the streets. I’ve seen that in places like Ridgewood, New Jersey and I think it works really well.”

Gary Fanning opened up a business in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic: “Pandemic took my job away so I opened up a little restaurant and I’m doing very well I’m very very happy”

Because people in town have been so courteous he says his business has really taken off.

Fanning: “You put your heart and soul into it. Obviously, with the challenges the virus brought, you know, you just do the best you can and keep your head up.”

Janice Rainey has live in Milford since 1965. Stores have come and gone but she says hospitality and the warm welcomes remain. She loves being surrounded by good people: “I think when you live here you know the town is like and you support it.”

And if you want to help support the town of Milford you could share the video on your social media pages.