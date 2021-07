NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Shops at Yale is offering free ice cream again in August.

All you have to do is spend $50 or more from any of the shops, then bring your receipt to Ashley’s Ice Cream or Arethusa Farm Dairy.

You’ll get a free small cup or cone. You have to get the treat the same day as you shop.

You can also use the receipt for up to two hours of free parking.