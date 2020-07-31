Shore Line Trolley Museum on track for reopening

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — All aboard! The Shore Line Trolley Museum in East Haven is getting back on track and ready to reopen this weekend.

No surprises here, there will be some changes but they’re all to make sure the families that come through stay safe.



“We have in store what we’ve been waiting for since March, and that’s reopening to the public,” said Executive Director John Proto.

Starting Saturday, Aug. 1, the trolleys are running — every Saturday and Wednesday through September.

“Things have shifted a little bit,” said Proto. “You’re not going to have the intimate ride with a whole bunch of people that you used to have. We’re at half capacity, less than half capacity on the trains; no more than 20 people at a time. The tours are going to be self-guided, and before you used to be able to wander at your leisure, now we limit you to about an hour.”

Every precaution is in place. The social distance markers are down, and you will have to wear a mask when you visit.

“We are going to be sanitizing and disinfecting with wipes, the touch points on the trolley after every ride.”

You will have to make a reservation online.