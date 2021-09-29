Shoreline Arts Alliance helping theaters put on shows safely this fall

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) – Pandemic shutdowns brought a lot of challenges for Connecticut’s Arts Community, but on Wednesday, many venues are getting help to get back on their feet as they reopen.

From restaurants, schools, and various businesses, COVID-19 has touched everyone’s life in some way. Another hard-hit area was the arts community.

Coming to the rescue is the Shoreline Arts Alliance. It’s launching “Mask for the Arts.”

“It’s absolutely crucial for their life,” said Eric Dillner, CEO of Shoreline Arts Alliance.

Help from the Arts Alliance will come in the form of masks and gloves, 500,000 of them to be exact, thanks to the Rossi Foundation.

The Shubert Theater will be one of the venues that benefits from the donation. Its first production will hit the stage this Friday.

Thanks to Masks for the Arts, stage curtains around the state will go up safely this fall.