Live Now
New Haven Puerto Rican Festival underway

Shoreline Wine Fest celebrates wine made across the state

New Haven

by: WTNH.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — It’s a perfect weekend to enjoy some wine along the Connecticut coast.

The 13th annual Shoreline Wine Festival is being held this weekend at Bishop’s Orchards in Guilford.

It’s a celebration of all the wine that comes from the various vineyards and wineries across the state. There is also music and food.

The event will continue on Sunday from noon to 6:00 p.m.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss