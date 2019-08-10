Shoreline Wine Fest celebrates wine made across the state

(WTNH) — It’s a perfect weekend to enjoy some wine along the Connecticut coast.

The 13th annual Shoreline Wine Festival is being held this weekend at Bishop’s Orchards in Guilford.

It’s a celebration of all the wine that comes from the various vineyards and wineries across the state. There is also music and food.

The event will continue on Sunday from noon to 6:00 p.m.

