Shots fired in New Haven leaves one victim in the hospital

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– New Haven Police are investigating after a victim received gunshot wounds on Whalley Ave. early Friday morning.

Police report they received a shot spotter alert and several calls regarding gunfire between Ella T. Grasso Boulevard and Ellsworth Avenue.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located a 42-year-old man who was suffering from gunshot injuries. American Medical Response transported the victim to Yale-New Haven hospital where he is in stable condition.

New Haven Police Major Crimes Detectives and the Bureau of Identification responded to the scene.

The investigation is still active. New Haven Police asks any witnesses who have not spoken with the police to contact NHPD Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous

