NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Shots were fired in the parking lot of John C. Daniels School in New Haven on Wednesday afternoon, according to a school official.

The shooting occurred after school was dismissed when the majority of students and children had already left the building.

Officials said those who were still present in the school when the shooting occurred were unaware of what happened until they saw police investigating in the parking lot.

There has been no report of injuries as of this time.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 8 for updates.