Breaking News
On-Sale Now: Tickets for A Concert for Recovery starring Keith Urban

Shots fired near Grove & Foster Streets in Meriden

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:
MERIDEN POLICE_1537558915832.PNG.jpg

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden police responded to multiple reports of shots fired early Saturday morning.

Police said it happened around 4:25 am in the area of Grove and Foster Streets. Several shell casings were found around the scene.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Meriden police at (203) 630-6272.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss