Shots fired near Grove & Foster Streets in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden police responded to multiple reports of shots fired early Saturday morning.

Police said it happened around 4:25 am in the area of Grove and Foster Streets. Several shell casings were found around the scene.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Meriden police at (203) 630-6272.

