Should your child wear a mask? How do I get my child to wear a face mask?

New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s hard to get kids to do anything these days: eat dinner, wash their hands, or brush their teeth. So how, during this Coronavirus pandemic, can you get them to wear a mask? Doctor Frank Mongillo has the answer.

Mongillo said, “Your best bet is if you can make a game of it. Get them masks that are decorated that they might want to wear or decorate themselves, you know that’s great.”

The Centers for Disease Control has recommended putting a mask on children 2 yrs and older.

RELATED: Health experts warn against using masks on children 2 years old and younger

“They don’t recommend facemask under two because they can’t take them off easily and you don’t want to cause breathing difficulties,” Mongillo explained.

The CDC recommends the mask fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face, be secured with ties or ear loops, include multiple layers of fabric, allow for breathing without restriction, and be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape.

When it comes to materials, Dr. Mongillo says any cloth material that is affordable will work. Even the simplest of fabrics for your child will do as long as they can breathe through it.

RELATED: How to make a DIY face mask, correctly wear, clean a cloth face covering

The thing to remember, kids can be asymptomatic and the mask prevents them from spreading the virus if they have it. The CDC says if worst comes to worst, get your child to keep a good social distance from others.

